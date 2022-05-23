Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

NYSE CRL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.12. 17,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,005. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,530. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

