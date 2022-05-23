Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.
NYSE CRL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.12. 17,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,005. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,530. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
