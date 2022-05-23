Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.27. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.