Chegg (CHGG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chegg (NYSE: CHGG):

5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $25.00.

5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $27.00.

5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $22.00.

5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $18.00.

5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $20.00.

4/12/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

3/31/2022 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $90.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Chegg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Chegg by 7.5% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

