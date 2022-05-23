Chegg (CHGG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chegg (NYSE: CHGG):
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $25.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $27.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $22.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $18.00.
- 5/3/2022 – Chegg had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $20.00.
- 4/12/2022 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – Chegg is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:CHGG opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $90.50.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
