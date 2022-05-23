Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) EVP Sells $51,888.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.02. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $210.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.