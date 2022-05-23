Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $178.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of LNG opened at $130.40 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

