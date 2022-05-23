Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of PLCE opened at $45.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $617.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 163,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $7,778,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

