China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE SNP opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.77.

China Petroleum & Chemical ( NYSE:SNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.52 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.58%. Research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

