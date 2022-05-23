China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
NYSE SNP opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $55.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
