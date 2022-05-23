Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.20.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,493 shares of company stock worth $14,526,548. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,844 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Chubb by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.