Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.20.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,993 shares of company stock worth $14,424,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,844 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.