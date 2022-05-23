Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.20.
Chubb stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.
In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,993 shares of company stock worth $14,424,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,844 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
