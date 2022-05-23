Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $5,960,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

