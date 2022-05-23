CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIX. TD Securities decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$14.68 on Monday. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$13.90 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.6400003 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

