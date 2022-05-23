Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.90 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.20.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $259.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.29. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $271.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

