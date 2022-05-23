CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CEO Mark Gatto Purchases 5,000 Shares

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in CION Investment by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

