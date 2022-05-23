Citigroup Begins Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

NYSE MET traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 441,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

