Citigroup Begins Coverage on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

NYSE UNM traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.19. 216,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.73.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

