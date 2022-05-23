Citigroup Cuts DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $34.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research cut their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

