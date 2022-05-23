Citigroup Downgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Neutral

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.65 on Monday. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

