Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

NYSE VOYA traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 49,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,562. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

