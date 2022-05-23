Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.
NYSE VOYA traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 49,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,562. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
About Voya Financial (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
