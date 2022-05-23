Citigroup Lowers Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) to Neutral

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $68.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 64.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

