Citigroup Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Neutral

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.23.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $93.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.14. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 33.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $6,336,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.