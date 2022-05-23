Citigroup Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Neutral

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Williams Capital downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 226.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $530,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $5,913,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

