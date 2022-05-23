Citigroup Upgrades PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to Neutral

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.80 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

