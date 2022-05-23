Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Leo F. Lambert Acquires 1,000 Shares

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) Director Leo F. Lambert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $23,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,805.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.43. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $381.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens & Northern Co. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CZNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 222.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

