Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.
NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.48 on Monday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360 in the last 90 days. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 3,162.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Clarivate by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
About Clarivate (Get Rating)
Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.
