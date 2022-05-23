Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $138.30 on Monday. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

