Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $141.21.
Shares of CLX stock opened at $138.30 on Monday. Clorox has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18.
In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
