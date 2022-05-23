Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Cloudflare stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,286 shares of company stock worth $54,673,259. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $281,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

