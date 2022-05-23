Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.02.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,286 shares of company stock worth $54,673,259 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,628,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.