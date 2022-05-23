CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $172.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

