Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) SVP Matthew A. Clemens Sells 1,195 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,683.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.52. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.