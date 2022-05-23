Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) SVP Matthew A. Clemens Sells 1,195 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,683.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.52. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.