Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Barclays

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.13 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,924 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 97.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 80,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

