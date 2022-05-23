Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRZBY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.10) target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.00 ($10.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.48) to €11.70 ($12.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.13) to €8.20 ($8.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

