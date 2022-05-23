Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Increased to €73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from €71.00 ($73.96) to €73.00 ($76.04) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CODYY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($62.50) to €62.00 ($64.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($81.25) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($76.04) to €76.00 ($79.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of CODYY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

