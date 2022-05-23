Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT Lowered to CHF 150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 165 to CHF 150 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CFRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $9.53. 1,266,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

