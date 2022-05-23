Comparing 1stdibs.Com (DIBS) & Its Rivals

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56% 1stdibs.Com Competitors -9.83% -28.86% -5.98%

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million -$20.96 million -5.35 1stdibs.Com Competitors $15.78 billion $829.21 million -4.30

1stdibs.Com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 1stdibs.Com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com Competitors 309 1284 3380 64 2.64

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.49%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 83.77%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

1stdibs.Com rivals beat 1stdibs.Com on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

