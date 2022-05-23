Comparing Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Teknova and Nymox Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 186.21%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Nymox Pharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 7.07 -$9.80 million ($0.97) -9.59 Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$12.54 million ($0.18) -2.22

Alpha Teknova has higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical. Alpha Teknova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nymox Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Nymox Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -37.59% -10.15% -8.46% Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -1,382.25% -460.05%

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Nymox Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company also develops and markets NicAlert and TobacAlert tests that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. In addition, it offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, as well as researches and develops drug treatments for Alzheimer's disease. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas.

