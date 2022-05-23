Comparing Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crimson Wine Group and Real Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Brands has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.70% 0.95% 0.81% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Real Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million 2.32 $3.16 million $0.21 33.86 Real Brands $10,000.00 6,881.25 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Crimson Wine Group has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Real Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

Real Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

