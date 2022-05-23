Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,050 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,779.44 ($21.94).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,709.20 ($21.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841.98 ($22.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,681.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,649.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.50 billion and a PE ratio of 85.45.

In other Compass Group news, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.89) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($110,124.26).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

