Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -139.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 588,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 49,103 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

