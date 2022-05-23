Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 363.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

CMPX stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 30,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $76,497.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,817,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,896,805.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 224,170 shares of company stock valued at $400,552 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

