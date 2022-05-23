Comstock Resources, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

