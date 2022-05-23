Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.00 million-$132.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.69 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.79–$0.73 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.40.

CFLT stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of -9.70.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and sold 507,480 shares worth $19,808,231. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Confluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

