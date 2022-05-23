ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director Timothy A. Leach Sells 40,603 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.02. 8,641,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,603,806. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $109.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

