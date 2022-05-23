Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

Several analysts have commented on CCSI shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CCSI opened at 48.78 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of 55.07 and a 200 day moving average of 57.46.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

