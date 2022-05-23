Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.
Shares of ED stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $99.22.
In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.
