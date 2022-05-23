Contrasting GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 175.52% 74.34% Noah 30.16% 15.27% 11.71%

12.6% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Noah 0 1 3 0 2.75

Noah has a consensus target price of $49.76, indicating a potential upside of 201.41%. Given Noah’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noah is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Noah’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 1.88 $29.00 million N/A N/A Noah $673.68 million 1.47 $206.21 million $2.69 6.14

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noah beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises (Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Noah (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. It offers investment products, including domestic and overseas publicly-raised and public securities investment funds, privately-raised investment funds, and private equity products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. The company also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

