Contrasting HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) & KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KONE Oyj and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj N/A N/A N/A HH&L Acquisition N/A 17.91% 3.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and HH&L Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $12.44 billion 1.99 $1.20 billion N/A N/A HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $1.32 million $0.07 139.88

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KONE Oyj and HH&L Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 0 5 5 0 2.50 HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

KONE Oyj presently has a consensus target price of $58.25, indicating a potential upside of 144.23%. Given KONE Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KONE Oyj is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats HH&L Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj (Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, the company provides people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About HH&L Acquisition (Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

