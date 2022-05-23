Contrasting Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SouthState pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SouthState pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. SouthState is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern States Bancshares and SouthState, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 SouthState 0 1 2 0 2.67

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. SouthState has a consensus price target of $84.93, indicating a potential upside of 13.22%. Given SouthState’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SouthState is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 25.80% 10.17% 1.02% SouthState 30.19% 10.33% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and SouthState’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 2.94 $18.57 million $2.02 11.41 SouthState $1.44 billion 3.93 $475.54 million $6.04 12.42

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SouthState, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SouthState shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SouthState beats Southern States Bancshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile and funds transfer products, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust and asset management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it served customers through 281 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. SouthState Corporation also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

