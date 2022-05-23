Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Lowered to $380.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $495.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.00.

COO opened at $341.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

