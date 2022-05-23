Cormark Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.13 EPS.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$127.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.51. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$123.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total transaction of C$517,795.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$745,894.49. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Insiders sold a total of 17,116 shares of company stock worth $2,339,528 over the last ninety days.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.
About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
