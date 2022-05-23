Corning (NYSE:GLW) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after acquiring an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.